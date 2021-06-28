Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of VMC opened at $177.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

