WABnetwork (WAB) Market Cap Reaches $137,244.82

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $137,244.82 and approximately $25.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.00647536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00038604 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars.

