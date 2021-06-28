Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $105.35 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $105.35 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00209942 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00035490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.81 or 0.02956336 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,249,118 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.