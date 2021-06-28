Wedbush Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $86.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WGO. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $13,518,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

