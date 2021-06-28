Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brunswick (BC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brunswick (NYSE: BC) recently:

6/18/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $116.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $125.00.

4/29/2021 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

Shares of BC stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. 11,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.36. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

