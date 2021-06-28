Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brunswick (BC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brunswick (NYSE: BC) recently:
- 6/18/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2021 – Brunswick is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $116.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $109.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $125.00.
- 4/29/2021 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.
Shares of BC stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. 11,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.36. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
