Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRBO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/24/2021 – NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

6/22/2021 – NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/16/2021 – NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/15/2021 – NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.39. 2,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,041. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

