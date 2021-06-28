Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 39,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,262. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.