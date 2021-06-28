Wells Fargo & Company Increases Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target to $10.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 341,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 347,930 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.