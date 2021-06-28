Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in June

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNARF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNARF remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Monday. Western Areas has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

