Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,479 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.62. The company has a market cap of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

