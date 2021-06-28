Westshore Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 28,810 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 413,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $232.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

