Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Dollar General accounts for 0.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 388,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $211.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.