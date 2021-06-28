Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.