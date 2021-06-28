Westshore Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 185,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 727,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,364,000 after buying an additional 189,041 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $166.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

