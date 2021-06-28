Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$8.75

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.19. 33,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,502. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

