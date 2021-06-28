William Blair Comments on ICON Public Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

ICLR stock opened at $217.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $158.63 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

