WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00392755 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.