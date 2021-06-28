Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of Winmark worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Winmark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $190.94 on Monday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $150.03 and a 1 year high of $202.42. The company has a market capitalization of $706.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

