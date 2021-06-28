Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to Issue $3.03 None Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 3.03 per share on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.
TSE WPK opened at C$42.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$38.73 and a 52 week high of C$48.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.63.
Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.
Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.