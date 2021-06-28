Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) to Issue $3.03 None Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 3.03 per share on Friday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

TSE WPK opened at C$42.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$38.73 and a 52 week high of C$48.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.63.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Winpak will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

