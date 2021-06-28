WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.90. 8,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,855. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14.

