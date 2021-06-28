Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,545,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

PCT stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

