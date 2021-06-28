Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $307.35 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.