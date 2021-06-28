Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

NYSE BERY opened at $66.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.29. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

