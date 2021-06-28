Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.