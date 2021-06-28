Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

