Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 580,847 Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,847 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cohn Robbins worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Shares of CRHC opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.