Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 41.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.25 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.52 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

