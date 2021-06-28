Workiva (NYSE:WK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.66 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $115.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,807,000 after purchasing an additional 171,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Workiva by 0.6% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after buying an additional 240,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.