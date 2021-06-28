World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $278,600.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,911. The company has a quick ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.06. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

