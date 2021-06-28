WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a C$16.75 target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.25. 176,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.46. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$12.19 and a 1-year high of C$18.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.