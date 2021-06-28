xBTC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $708.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xBTC has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $708.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00162760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,436.14 or 1.00052291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,428,517 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,369 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

