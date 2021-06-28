Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post sales of $283.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $284.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $7,343,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,017. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

