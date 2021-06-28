Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 954,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

THG stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.07. 185,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,927. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

