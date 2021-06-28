Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

AOSL stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

