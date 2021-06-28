Zacks: Analysts Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will report sales of $58.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.35 billion and the lowest is $53.03 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $243.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $253.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $234.52 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. 972,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

