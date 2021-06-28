Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce $312.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $273.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

PNFP stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

