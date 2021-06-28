Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce $973.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $974.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $973.20 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,517. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $121.84 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

