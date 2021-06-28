Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBI. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $39.08. 245,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

