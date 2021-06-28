Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $506.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth $6,993,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2,507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

