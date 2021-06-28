Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.77. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.33. The stock had a trading volume of 183,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

