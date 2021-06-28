Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.08 Billion

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.49 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $41.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.86 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 355,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

