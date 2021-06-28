Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 74.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 121,435 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.35 million, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

