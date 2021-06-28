Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.89. Ross Stores posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 830.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,892 shares of company stock worth $8,031,561. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.75. 55,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,866. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.73. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.