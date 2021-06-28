Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCRR. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TCRR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.82. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

