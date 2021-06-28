Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.03. TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,892. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

