Zacks: Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post $30.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 billion. Centene reported sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $121.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $121.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $124.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.52. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

