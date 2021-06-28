Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $192.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.60 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $163.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $764.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $774.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $809.94 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $833.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of CUBE opened at $47.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.66. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.