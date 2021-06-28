Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report $158.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,603,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.30. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 625.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

