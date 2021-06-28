Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $46,111.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,446,373 shares of company stock worth $32,010,560. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.