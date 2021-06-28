Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,819 shares of company stock valued at $889,825. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,074 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

